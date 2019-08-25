Reviewing Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (JLS)’s and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS)’s results

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 23 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 10 18.17 N/A -1.03 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 35.63% and 18.91%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 0.13% -0.22% -0.43% 2.43% -0.25% 3.58% Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 0% 2.48% 5.81% 8.7% 8.48% 26.95%

For the past year Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund was less bullish than Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund.