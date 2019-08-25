Reviewing Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (JLS)’s and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS)’s results

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund
|23
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
|10
|18.17
|N/A
|-1.03
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 35.63% and 18.91%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund
|0.13%
|-0.22%
|-0.43%
|2.43%
|-0.25%
|3.58%
|Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
|0%
|2.48%
|5.81%
|8.7%
|8.48%
|26.95%
For the past year Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund was less bullish than Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund.
