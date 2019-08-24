Reviewing Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (JLS)’s and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 23 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 35.63% and 0% respectively.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 0.13% -0.22% -0.43% 2.43% -0.25% 3.58% Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 0% 0.54% 4.08% 6.78% 5.9% 8.03%

For the past year Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund.