Reviewing Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (JLS)’s and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund
|23
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 35.63% and 0% respectively.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund
|0.13%
|-0.22%
|-0.43%
|2.43%
|-0.25%
|3.58%
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|0%
|0.54%
|4.08%
|6.78%
|5.9%
|8.03%
For the past year Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.