Reviewing Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (JLS)’s and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ)’s results

Both Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 23 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 35.63% and 26.28%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 0.13% -0.22% -0.43% 2.43% -0.25% 3.58% Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund 0.3% 1.88% 4.08% 6.54% 7.55% 9.55%

For the past year Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund was less bullish than Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes, and seeks to maintain a portfolio with an intermediate effective duration of between 3 and 10 years, including the effects of leverage. The fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets in municipal securities rated investment grade i.e. Baa/BBB or at the time of investment. It employs fundamental analysis, with focus on bottom-up approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P Municipal Bond Intermediate Index and a composite index comprising 50% of S&P Municipal Bond Intermediate Index and 50% of the S&P Municipal Bond High Yield Index. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund was founded on February 7,2012 and is domiciled in the United States.