Reviewing Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (JLS)’s and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ)’s results

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 23 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 14.68 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 35.63% of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 11.85% of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund -0.86% -0.17% 0.48% -1.38% 0.82% 3.67% Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.47% 3.27% 3.85% 9.57% 1.65% 9.11%

For the past year Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) Arizona Municipal Bond Index and Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Municipal Fund. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on November 19, 1992 and is domiciled in the United States.