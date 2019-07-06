Reviewing Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (JLS)’s and Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)’s results

We are comparing Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) and Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 23 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund and Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund and Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 35.63% and 0%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 28.58% of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund -0.86% -0.17% 0.48% -1.38% 0.82% 3.67% Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 1.56% -2.86% 1.3% -0.89% -12.36% 16.59%

For the past year Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund was less bullish than Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc was formed on November 16, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.