Reviewing Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (JLS)’s and Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE:LM)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) and Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE:LM). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 23 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Legg Mason Inc. 31 1.14 N/A -0.82 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund and Legg Mason Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund and Legg Mason Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Legg Mason Inc. 0.00% -0.5% -0.2%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund and Legg Mason Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Legg Mason Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

On the other hand, Legg Mason Inc.’s potential downside is -26.85% and its average target price is $28.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund and Legg Mason Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 35.63% and 86.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of Legg Mason Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund -0.86% -0.17% 0.48% -1.38% 0.82% 3.67% Legg Mason Inc. 7.02% 11.32% 20.97% 25.44% -7.85% 42.26%

For the past year Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund has weaker performance than Legg Mason Inc.

Summary

Legg Mason Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund.

Legg Mason, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients. It launches and manages equity, fixed income, and multi-asset customized portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches and manages mutual funds and exchange traded funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. It invests in private and public equity, fixed income, and multi asset markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm also invests in alternative markets. It also employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative research to make its investments through its subsidiaries. Legg Mason, Inc. was founded in 1899 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland.