Reviewing Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (JLS)’s and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 23 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 12 17.97 N/A 2.73 3.85

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 35.63% of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 4.77% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 9.73% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund -0.86% -0.17% 0.48% -1.38% 0.82% 3.67% Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. -3.93% -12.88% -27.95% -15.27% -7.87% -6.07%

For the past year Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund had bullish trend while Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. beats Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund on 3 of the 5 factors.