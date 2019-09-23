Reviewing Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (JLS)’s and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund
|23
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund
|13
|14.35
|N/A
|0.71
|19.40
In table 1 we can see Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 35.63% and 22.19% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund
|0.13%
|-0.22%
|-0.43%
|2.43%
|-0.25%
|3.58%
|Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund
|1.56%
|3.48%
|5.56%
|10.77%
|9%
|14.86%
For the past year Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund has weaker performance than Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund
Summary
Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund beats Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund on 4 of the 5 factors.
