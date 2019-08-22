Reviewing Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (JMT)’s and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI)’s results

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT) and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0% Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 36.75% and 35.03% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 0.23% -0.27% -0.4% 1.38% 0.37% 1.22% Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. -0.14% 2.04% 4.1% 10.96% 10.24% 16.46%

For the past year Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 has weaker performance than Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.