Reviewing Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (JMT)’s and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
|22
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|18
|9.91
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 and OFS Credit Company Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 and OFS Credit Company Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 36.75% and 20.88%. Insiders Comparatively, held 13.37% of OFS Credit Company Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
|0.23%
|-0.27%
|-0.4%
|1.38%
|0.37%
|1.22%
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|-0.76%
|-5.71%
|-5.95%
|3.98%
|0%
|11.4%
For the past year Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 was less bullish than OFS Credit Company Inc.
Summary
On 2 of the 3 factors OFS Credit Company Inc. beats Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2.
