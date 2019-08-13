Reviewing Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (JMT)’s and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 OFS Credit Company Inc. 18 9.91 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 and OFS Credit Company Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0% OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 and OFS Credit Company Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 36.75% and 20.88%. Insiders Comparatively, held 13.37% of OFS Credit Company Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 0.23% -0.27% -0.4% 1.38% 0.37% 1.22% OFS Credit Company Inc. -0.76% -5.71% -5.95% 3.98% 0% 11.4%

For the past year Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 was less bullish than OFS Credit Company Inc.

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors OFS Credit Company Inc. beats Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2.