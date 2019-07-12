Reviewing Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (JMT)’s and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT) and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
|22
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation
|8
|4.91
|N/A
|0.36
|23.57
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 36.75% of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 shares and 41.78% of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation shares. Comparatively, 19.27% are Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
|-0.27%
|0.2%
|-0.31%
|-1.78%
|1.62%
|1.4%
|Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation
|-1.28%
|1.81%
|-0.82%
|0.95%
|0%
|9.16%
For the past year Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2’s stock price has smaller growth than Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation.
Summary
Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation beats on 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2.
