Reviewing Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (JMT)’s and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT) and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 8 4.91 N/A 0.36 23.57

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0% Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 36.75% of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 shares and 41.78% of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation shares. Comparatively, 19.27% are Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 -0.27% 0.2% -0.31% -1.78% 1.62% 1.4% Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation -1.28% 1.81% -0.82% 0.95% 0% 9.16%

For the past year Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2’s stock price has smaller growth than Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation.

Summary

Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation beats on 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2.