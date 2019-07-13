Reviewing Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (JMT)’s and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT) and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
|22
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund
|13
|19.38
|N/A
|0.52
|26.26
Demonstrates Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 36.75% of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 shares are held by institutional investors while 19.9% of Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
|-0.27%
|0.2%
|-0.31%
|-1.78%
|1.62%
|1.4%
|Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund
|0.97%
|2.73%
|4.63%
|11.41%
|5.18%
|6.36%
For the past year Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 has weaker performance than Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund
Summary
Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund beats on 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2.
