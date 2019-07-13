Reviewing Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (JMT)’s and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT) and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 13 19.38 N/A 0.52 26.26

Demonstrates Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 36.75% of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 shares are held by institutional investors while 19.9% of Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 -0.27% 0.2% -0.31% -1.78% 1.62% 1.4% Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.97% 2.73% 4.63% 11.41% 5.18% 6.36%

For the past year Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 has weaker performance than Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund

Summary

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund beats on 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2.