Reviewing Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (JMT)’s and Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE:LM)’s results

Both Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT) and Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE:LM) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Legg Mason Inc. 35 1.17 N/A -0.36 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 and Legg Mason Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0% Legg Mason Inc. 0.00% -0.9% -0.4%

Analyst Ratings

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 and Legg Mason Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 0 0 0 0.00 Legg Mason Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Legg Mason Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $42.5 average target price and a 10.50% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 36.75% of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 shares and 91.3% of Legg Mason Inc. shares. Competitively, 1.4% are Legg Mason Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 0.23% -0.27% -0.4% 1.38% 0.37% 1.22% Legg Mason Inc. -2.64% -0.11% 11.39% 29.37% 9.96% 47.63%

For the past year Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 was less bullish than Legg Mason Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Legg Mason Inc. beats Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2.

Legg Mason, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients. It launches and manages equity, fixed income, and multi-asset customized portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches and manages mutual funds and exchange traded funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. It invests in private and public equity, fixed income, and multi asset markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm also invests in alternative markets. It also employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative research to make its investments through its subsidiaries. Legg Mason, Inc. was founded in 1899 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland.