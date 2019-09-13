Reviewing Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (JMT)’s and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT)’s results

Both Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT) and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 36.75% of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 shares and 7.45% of Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust shares. Competitively, 18.64% are Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 0.23% -0.27% -0.4% 1.38% 0.37% 1.22% Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 0.41% -1.59% 0.51% 4.26% 3.55% 11.1%

For the past year Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 has weaker performance than Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust