Reviewing Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (JMT)’s and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT)’s results

Both Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT) and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
|22
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 36.75% of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 shares and 7.45% of Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust shares. Competitively, 18.64% are Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
|0.23%
|-0.27%
|-0.4%
|1.38%
|0.37%
|1.22%
|Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust
|0.41%
|-1.59%
|0.51%
|4.26%
|3.55%
|11.1%
For the past year Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 has weaker performance than Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.