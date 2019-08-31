Reviewing Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (JMT)’s and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSE:GRF)’s results

We are contrasting Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT) and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSE:GRF) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
|22
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|8
|41.90
|N/A
|-0.41
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT) and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSE:GRF)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 36.75% of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 shares are held by institutional investors while 3.86% of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. has 13.34% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
|0.23%
|-0.27%
|-0.4%
|1.38%
|0.37%
|1.22%
|Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|3%
|3.19%
|5.8%
|14.44%
|10.1%
|12.88%
For the past year Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 has weaker performance than Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
