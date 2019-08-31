Reviewing Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (JMT)’s and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSE:GRF)’s results

We are contrasting Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT) and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSE:GRF) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 8 41.90 N/A -0.41 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT) and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSE:GRF)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0% Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 36.75% of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 shares are held by institutional investors while 3.86% of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. has 13.34% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 0.23% -0.27% -0.4% 1.38% 0.37% 1.22% Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 3% 3.19% 5.8% 14.44% 10.1% 12.88%

For the past year Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 has weaker performance than Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.