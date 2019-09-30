Reviewing Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (JMT)’s and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)’s results

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT) and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
|22
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
|22
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 36.75% and 24.28%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
|0.23%
|-0.27%
|-0.4%
|1.38%
|0.37%
|1.22%
|Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
|0.14%
|0.97%
|-1.31%
|4.73%
|-5.44%
|14.84%
For the past year Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 has weaker performance than Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
Summary
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. beats Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 on 2 of the 2 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.