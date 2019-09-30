Reviewing Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (JMT)’s and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)’s results

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT) and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0% Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 36.75% and 24.28%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 0.23% -0.27% -0.4% 1.38% 0.37% 1.22% Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 0.14% 0.97% -1.31% 4.73% -5.44% 14.84%

For the past year Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 has weaker performance than Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.

Summary

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. beats Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 on 2 of the 2 factors.