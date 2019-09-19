Reviewing Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (JMT)’s and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT) and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 12 1.12 N/A 1.27 8.43

Table 1 highlights Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT) and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0% BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 0.00% 199.7% 8.8%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 0 0 0 0.00 BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $12.83 consensus price target and a 21.73% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 36.75% and 0%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.3% of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 0.23% -0.27% -0.4% 1.38% 0.37% 1.22% BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. -4.46% -8.47% -26.41% -13.57% -24.33% 0.19%

For the past year Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 has stronger performance than BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. beats Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2.

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1980 is based Boston, Massachusetts. It was formally known as OM Asset Management plc. BrightSphere Investment Group plc operates as a former subsidiary of Old Mutual Global Investors.