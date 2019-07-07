Reviewing Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMS)’s and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 12 15.68 N/A -0.11 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 8.79% and 21.27% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.53% 0.9% 6% 11.8% -0.46% 12.38% Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.5% 2.43% 7.58% 12.85% 6.92% 11.42%

For the past year Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund.