Reviewing Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMS)’s and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|12
|15.68
|N/A
|-0.11
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 8.79% and 21.27% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.53%
|0.9%
|6%
|11.8%
|-0.46%
|12.38%
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|1.5%
|2.43%
|7.58%
|12.85%
|6.92%
|11.42%
For the past year Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund.
