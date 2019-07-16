Reviewing Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMS)’s and Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) and Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Moelis & Company 39 2.12 N/A 2.29 14.40

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and Moelis & Company.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and Moelis & Company.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Moelis & Company 0.00% 32.3% 15.4%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and Moelis & Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Moelis & Company 0 1 2 2.67

Meanwhile, Moelis & Company’s consensus target price is $45, while its potential upside is 29.68%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and Moelis & Company has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 8.79% and 90.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Moelis & Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.53% 0.9% 6% 11.8% -0.46% 12.38% Moelis & Company -7.9% -13.88% -27.83% -20% -38.73% -1.34%

For the past year Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has 12.38% stronger performance while Moelis & Company has -1.34% weaker performance.

Summary

Moelis & Company beats Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund on 7 of the 8 factors.

Moelis & Company provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. Moelis & Company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs. The company has strategic alliances with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.; and Alfaro, DÃ¡vila y RÃ­os, S.C. Moelis & Company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.