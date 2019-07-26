Reviewing Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMS)’s and Its Peers results

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) is a company in the Asset Management industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has 8.79% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 40.01% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has 0% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 9.03% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 68.41% 23.56% 9.07%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund N/A 13 0.00 Industry Average 62.83M 91.85M 45.56

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.11 1.94 1.67 2.59

The competitors have a potential upside of 142.58%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.53% 0.9% 6% 11.8% -0.46% 12.38% Industry Average 2.03% 3.58% 7.11% 11.51% 8.79% 15.48%

For the past year Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund was less bullish than its competitors.

Dividends

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund’s rivals beat Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund.