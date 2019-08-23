Reviewing Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMS)’s and Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL)’s results

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) and Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Futu Holdings Limited 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and Futu Holdings Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Futu Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and Futu Holdings Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 8.79% and 10.8%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.86% 2.16% 3.24% 12.27% 5.26% 15.41% Futu Holdings Limited -0.35% 7.5% -17.6% 0% 0% -26.04%

For the past year Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund had bullish trend while Futu Holdings Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Futu Holdings Limited on 2 of the 2 factors.