Reviewing Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMS)’s and Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)’s results

Both Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) and Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Encore Capital Group Inc. 33 0.78 N/A 4.76 7.56

Demonstrates Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and Encore Capital Group Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Table 2 has Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and Encore Capital Group Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Encore Capital Group Inc. 0.00% 18.5% 3.1%

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and Encore Capital Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 8.79% and 0%. Competitively, 2.2% are Encore Capital Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.86% 2.16% 3.24% 12.27% 5.26% 15.41% Encore Capital Group Inc. 0.7% 5.92% 30.93% 22.38% -1.02% 53.11%

For the past year Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Encore Capital Group Inc.

Encore Capital Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Encore Capital Group, Inc., a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery. It is also involved in the debt management of portfolios consisting of higher balance and semi-performing accounts; and the management of non-performing loans. In addition, the company provides portfolio management services to banks for non-performing loans; and financial solutions to individuals who have previously defaulted on their obligations. Further, it focuses on consumer non-performing loans, including insolvencies, and bank and non-bank receivables. Encore Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.