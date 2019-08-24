Reviewing Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMS)’s and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR)’s results

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 39 6.87 N/A 1.20 33.70

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 4.9%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. has an average target price of $45, with potential downside of -0.11%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 8.79% of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund shares and 62.8% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.79% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.86% 2.16% 3.24% 12.27% 5.26% 15.41% CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. -0.49% 2.61% 5.89% 13.52% 7.58% 22.34%

For the past year Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has weaker performance than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. beats Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Corridor InfraTrust Management, LLC. The trust primarily owns midstream and downstream U.S. energy infrastructure assets subject to long-term triple net participating leases with energy companies. The assets include pipelines, storage tanks, transmission lines and gathering systems. It was previously known as Tortoise Capital Resources Corp. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. was formed on September 8, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.