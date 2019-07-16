Reviewing Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMS)’s and Cohen & Steers Inc. (NYSE:CNS)’s results

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) and Cohen & Steers Inc. (NYSE:CNS) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Cohen & Steers Inc. 45 6.47 N/A 2.50 20.24

Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and Cohen & Steers Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) and Cohen & Steers Inc. (NYSE:CNS)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Cohen & Steers Inc. 0.00% 38.4% 24.2%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and Cohen & Steers Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Cohen & Steers Inc. 1 1 0 2.50

Competitively Cohen & Steers Inc. has an average target price of $36, with potential downside of -31.02%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 8.79% of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 45.6% of Cohen & Steers Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 8.9% are Cohen & Steers Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.53% 0.9% 6% 11.8% -0.46% 12.38% Cohen & Steers Inc. 1.46% 8.78% 30.74% 40.26% 36.64% 47.35%

For the past year Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Cohen & Steers Inc.

Summary

Cohen & Steers Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Cohen & Steers, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it also launches and manages hedge funds. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and commodity markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it invests in companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts, infrastructure sector, and natural energy resources sector for its equity and fixed income investments. The firm also invests in preferred securities for its fixed income investments through its subsidiaries. Cohen & Steers, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, with additional offices in London, United Kingdom; Central, Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; and Seattle, Washington.