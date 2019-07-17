Reviewing Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMS)’s and CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN)’s results

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) and CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 CM Finance Inc. 7 2.35 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and CM Finance Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% CM Finance Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and CM Finance Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.79% and 51.85% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.88% of CM Finance Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.53% 0.9% 6% 11.8% -0.46% 12.38% CM Finance Inc. 1.37% 0.54% -4.77% -9.16% -15.54% 18.24%

For the past year Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has weaker performance than CM Finance Inc.