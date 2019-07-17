Reviewing Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMS)’s and CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN)’s results

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) and CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|CM Finance Inc.
|7
|2.35
|N/A
|-0.42
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and CM Finance Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|CM Finance Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and CM Finance Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.79% and 51.85% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.88% of CM Finance Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.53%
|0.9%
|6%
|11.8%
|-0.46%
|12.38%
|CM Finance Inc.
|1.37%
|0.54%
|-4.77%
|-9.16%
|-15.54%
|18.24%
For the past year Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has weaker performance than CM Finance Inc.
