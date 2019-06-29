Reviewing Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMS)’s and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 13 13.36 N/A 0.45 31.25

Demonstrates Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 8.79% of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 23.21% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.02% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.53% 0.9% 6% 11.8% -0.46% 12.38% BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.5% 4.17% 7.03% 13.28% 7.54% 12.9%

For the past year Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II.

Summary

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II beats Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund on 5 of the 5 factors.