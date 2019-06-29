Reviewing Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMS)’s and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II
|13
|13.36
|N/A
|0.45
|31.25
Demonstrates Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 8.79% of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 23.21% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.02% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.53%
|0.9%
|6%
|11.8%
|-0.46%
|12.38%
|BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II
|0.5%
|4.17%
|7.03%
|13.28%
|7.54%
|12.9%
For the past year Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II.
Summary
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II beats Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund on 5 of the 5 factors.
