Reviewing Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUM)’s and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF)’s results

Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM) and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund
|13
|14.79
|N/A
|0.63
|21.17
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund and The Cushing Energy Income Fund earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund and The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund and The Cushing Energy Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 16.12% and 27.9% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 14.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.38%
|1.21%
|3.16%
|9.05%
|6.02%
|7.38%
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|0.93%
|-1.93%
|1.19%
|-7.06%
|-22.2%
|18.29%
For the past year Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund was less bullish than The Cushing Energy Income Fund.
Summary
Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund beats The Cushing Energy Income Fund on 4 of the 5 factors.
