Reviewing Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUM)’s and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB)’s results

We are comparing Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM) and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund
|13
|15.38
|N/A
|0.63
|22.18
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 16.12% of Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund shares and 40.23% of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund
|1.59%
|3.24%
|5.1%
|9.79%
|11.18%
|12.52%
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|0.33%
|0.38%
|1.87%
|7.12%
|3.21%
|9.56%
For the past year Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund was more bullish than Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund.
