Reviewing Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUM)’s and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB)’s results

We are comparing Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM) and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 15.38 N/A 0.63 22.18 Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 16.12% of Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund shares and 40.23% of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.59% 3.24% 5.1% 9.79% 11.18% 12.52% Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.33% 0.38% 1.87% 7.12% 3.21% 9.56%

For the past year Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund was more bullish than Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund.