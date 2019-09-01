Reviewing Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUM)’s and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY)’s results

Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM) and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 15.39 N/A 0.63 22.18 Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 16.12% of Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund shares and 17.66% of Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.59% 3.24% 5.1% 9.79% 11.18% 12.52% Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 1.1% 1.92% 1.31% -0.49% 2.13% 1.51%

For the past year Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund was more bullish than Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund.

Summary

Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund on 5 of the 5 factors.