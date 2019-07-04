Reviewing Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUM)’s and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP)’s results

We are comparing Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM) and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 14.78 N/A 0.63 21.17 Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 16.12% of Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 32.83% of Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.38% 1.21% 3.16% 9.05% 6.02% 7.38% Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 3.12% -3.78% 2.32% -4.89% -17.79% 20.4%

For the past year Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund was less bullish than Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund.

Summary

Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund on 4 of the 5 factors.