Reviewing Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUM)’s and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM) and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 15.23 N/A 0.63 22.18 Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 10 4.08 N/A 0.48 21.25

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Harvest Capital Credit Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 16.12% and 10.68% respectively. Insiders Competitively, owned 25.24% of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.59% 3.24% 5.1% 9.79% 11.18% 12.52% Harvest Capital Credit Corporation -0.41% -2.89% -2.81% -6.59% -7.27% 1.54%

For the past year Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund has stronger performance than Harvest Capital Credit Corporation

Summary

Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Harvest Capital Credit Corporation on 8 of the 7 factors.