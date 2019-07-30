Reviewing Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUM)’s and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV)’s results

Since Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM) and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 15.05 N/A 0.63 21.17 Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 12 15.35 N/A -0.20 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 16.12% of Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, held 94.89% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.38% 1.21% 3.16% 9.05% 6.02% 7.38% Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 0.49% 2.41% 5.85% 12.64% 7.52% 11.11%

For the past year Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund was less bullish than Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust.