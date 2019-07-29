Reviewing Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUM)’s and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA)’s results

Both Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 15.02 N/A 0.63 21.17 Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 6.26 N/A -2.27 0.00

Demonstrates Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 16.12% of Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 3.74% of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.38% 1.21% 3.16% 9.05% 6.02% 7.38% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.01% -0.07% 0.51% 1.14% 0.51% 1.18%

For the past year Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund was more bullish than Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

Summary

Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund beats on 4 of the 5 factors Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.