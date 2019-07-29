Reviewing Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUM)’s and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA)’s results

Both Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund
|13
|15.02
|N/A
|0.63
|21.17
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|26
|6.26
|N/A
|-2.27
|0.00
Demonstrates Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 16.12% of Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 3.74% of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.38%
|1.21%
|3.16%
|9.05%
|6.02%
|7.38%
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|0.01%
|-0.07%
|0.51%
|1.14%
|0.51%
|1.18%
For the past year Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund was more bullish than Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
Summary
Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund beats on 4 of the 5 factors Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
