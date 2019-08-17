Reviewing Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NIQ)’s and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV)’s results

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 14 22.60 N/A 0.75 19.49

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 are owned by institutional investors at 26.28% and 16.26% respectively.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund 0.3% 1.88% 4.08% 6.54% 7.55% 9.55% Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 2.02% -1.15% 3.29% 9.1% 7.18% 11.49%

For the past year Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has weaker performance than Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 beats Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes, and seeks to maintain a portfolio with an intermediate effective duration of between 3 and 10 years, including the effects of leverage. The fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets in municipal securities rated investment grade i.e. Baa/BBB or at the time of investment. It employs fundamental analysis, with focus on bottom-up approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P Municipal Bond Intermediate Index and a composite index comprising 50% of S&P Municipal Bond Intermediate Index and 50% of the S&P Municipal Bond High Yield Index. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund was founded on February 7,2012 and is domiciled in the United States.