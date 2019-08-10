Reviewing Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NIQ)’s and Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) and Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Manning & Napier Inc. 2 0.19 N/A 0.21 7.52

Table 1 highlights Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund and Manning & Napier Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund and Manning & Napier Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Manning & Napier Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 1.2%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 26.28% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund shares and 50.8% of Manning & Napier Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 9.7% of Manning & Napier Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund 0.3% 1.88% 4.08% 6.54% 7.55% 9.55% Manning & Napier Inc. 0.65% -12.43% -27.57% -22.89% -47.46% -11.93%

For the past year Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund had bullish trend while Manning & Napier Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Manning & Napier Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes, and seeks to maintain a portfolio with an intermediate effective duration of between 3 and 10 years, including the effects of leverage. The fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets in municipal securities rated investment grade i.e. Baa/BBB or at the time of investment. It employs fundamental analysis, with focus on bottom-up approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P Municipal Bond Intermediate Index and a composite index comprising 50% of S&P Municipal Bond Intermediate Index and 50% of the S&P Municipal Bond High Yield Index. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund was founded on February 7,2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

Manning & Napier, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The firm employs fundamental analysis along with a combination of bottom-up and top-down stock picking approach to create its portfolios. Manning & Napier, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in Fairport, New York with additional offices in Dublin, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and Chicago, Illinois.