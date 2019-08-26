Reviewing Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NIQ)’s and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 6.31 N/A -0.73 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 26.28% and 3.74%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund 0.3% 1.88% 4.08% 6.54% 7.55% 9.55% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.04% 1.13% 1.79% 2.24% 2.48% 2.57%

For the past year Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes, and seeks to maintain a portfolio with an intermediate effective duration of between 3 and 10 years, including the effects of leverage. The fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets in municipal securities rated investment grade i.e. Baa/BBB or at the time of investment. It employs fundamental analysis, with focus on bottom-up approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P Municipal Bond Intermediate Index and a composite index comprising 50% of S&P Municipal Bond Intermediate Index and 50% of the S&P Municipal Bond High Yield Index. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund was founded on February 7,2012 and is domiciled in the United States.