Reviewing Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NIQ)’s and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR)’s results

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 39 6.53 N/A 1.20 33.70

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 4.9%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund 0 0 0 0.00 CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.’s average price target is $45, while its potential downside is -0.35%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 26.28% and 62.8% respectively. Comparatively, 0.79% are CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund 0.3% 1.88% 4.08% 6.54% 7.55% 9.55% CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. -0.49% 2.61% 5.89% 13.52% 7.58% 22.34%

For the past year Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund was less bullish than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. beats Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes, and seeks to maintain a portfolio with an intermediate effective duration of between 3 and 10 years, including the effects of leverage. The fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets in municipal securities rated investment grade i.e. Baa/BBB or at the time of investment. It employs fundamental analysis, with focus on bottom-up approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P Municipal Bond Intermediate Index and a composite index comprising 50% of S&P Municipal Bond Intermediate Index and 50% of the S&P Municipal Bond High Yield Index. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund was founded on February 7,2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Corridor InfraTrust Management, LLC. The trust primarily owns midstream and downstream U.S. energy infrastructure assets subject to long-term triple net participating leases with energy companies. The assets include pipelines, storage tanks, transmission lines and gathering systems. It was previously known as Tortoise Capital Resources Corp. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. was formed on September 8, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.