Reviewing Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NID)’s and PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) and PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 PJT Partners Inc. 41 2.55 N/A 0.96 43.83

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and PJT Partners Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% PJT Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and PJT Partners Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0 0 0 0.00 PJT Partners Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

PJT Partners Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $42 consensus target price and a 5.16% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and PJT Partners Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 17.51% and 58.8% respectively. Insiders held 0.01% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund shares. Comparatively, PJT Partners Inc. has 2.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.88% 2.17% 2.55% 7.25% 9.44% 10.5% PJT Partners Inc. 13.61% 1.79% -1.93% -3.79% -23.44% 8.77%

For the past year Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund was more bullish than PJT Partners Inc.

Summary

PJT Partners Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund.

PJT Partners Inc. provides various strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales. The company also advices companies, creditors, and financial sponsors on recapitalizations, reorganizations, exchange offers, debt repurchases, capital raises, and distressed mergers and acquisitions. In addition, it offers private fund advisory and placement services for a range of investment strategies, including private equity, hedge fund, real estate, and secondary advisory. The company was formerly known as Blackstone Advisory Inc. and changed its name to PJT Partners Inc. in March 2015. PJT Partners Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.