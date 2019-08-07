Reviewing Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NID)’s and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS)’s results

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 10 18.09 N/A -1.03 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 17.51% and 18.91%. Insiders owned 0.01% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.88% 2.17% 2.55% 7.25% 9.44% 10.5% Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 0% 2.48% 5.81% 8.7% 8.48% 26.95%

For the past year Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund was less bullish than Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund.