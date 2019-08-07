Reviewing Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NID)’s and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS)’s results

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
|10
|18.09
|N/A
|-1.03
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 17.51% and 18.91%. Insiders owned 0.01% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|0.88%
|2.17%
|2.55%
|7.25%
|9.44%
|10.5%
|Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
|0%
|2.48%
|5.81%
|8.7%
|8.48%
|26.95%
For the past year Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund was less bullish than Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.