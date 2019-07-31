Reviewing Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NID)’s and Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN)’s results

Both Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) and Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Franklin Resources Inc. 33 2.83 N/A 2.78 12.01

Demonstrates Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and Franklin Resources Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and Franklin Resources Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Franklin Resources Inc. 0.00% 15.6% 10.6%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and Franklin Resources Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Franklin Resources Inc. 1 2 0 2.67

Franklin Resources Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $31.75 consensus target price and a -2.70% potential downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 17.51% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund shares and 51.5% of Franklin Resources Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.01% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund shares. Competitively, Franklin Resources Inc. has 21.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund -0.15% 1.45% 3.5% 8.38% 6.56% 7.59% Franklin Resources Inc. -1.56% -4.5% 5.44% 8% -1.07% 12.41%

For the past year Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has weaker performance than Franklin Resources Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Franklin Resources Inc. beats Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund.

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative markets. Franklin Resources, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Hyderabad, India.