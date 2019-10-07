Reviewing Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NID)’s and Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR)’s results

Both Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) and Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Evercore Inc. 80 -2.26 39.33M 8.17 10.58

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and Evercore Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and Evercore Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Evercore Inc. 49,150,212.45% 53.6% 20.7%

Analyst Ratings

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and Evercore Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Evercore Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average target price of Evercore Inc. is $89, which is potential 17.55% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 17.51% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund shares and 94.7% of Evercore Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.01% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.6% of Evercore Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.88% 2.17% 2.55% 7.25% 9.44% 10.5% Evercore Inc. -4.37% -2.9% -8.87% -4.75% -22.19% 20.7%

For the past year Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has weaker performance than Evercore Inc.

Summary

Evercore Inc. beats on 10 of the 11 factors Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund.

Evercore Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Banking and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides advisory services on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, leveraged buyouts, and similar corporate finance matters; capital markets advice relating to debt and equity securities; and services related to securities underwriting, private placement services, and commissions for agency-based equity trading services and equity research. This segment also raises funds for financial sponsors; and provides restructuring advice to companies in financial transition, as well as to creditors, shareholders, and potential acquirers. The Investment Management segment manages financial assets for institutional investors; provides independent fiduciary services to corporate employee benefit plans, as well as wealth management services for high net-worth individuals; and manages private equity funds. The company was formerly known as Evercore Partners Inc. and changed its name to Evercore Inc. in August 2017. Evercore Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.