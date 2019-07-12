Reviewing Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NID)’s and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EIM)’s results

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EIM), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 12 18.25 N/A -0.21 0.00

Demonstrates Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 17.51% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 42.65% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund are owned by institutional investors. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund’s share held by insiders are 0.01%. Comparatively, Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has 1.36% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund -0.15% 1.45% 3.5% 8.38% 6.56% 7.59% Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 0.88% 1.53% 7.32% 14.12% 7.23% 11.69%

For the past year Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund.