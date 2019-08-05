Reviewing Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NID)’s and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF)’s results

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 17.51% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 49.28% of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund are owned by institutional investors. 0.01% are Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund has 0.06% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|0.88%
|2.17%
|2.55%
|7.25%
|9.44%
|10.5%
|Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund
|-0.07%
|1.67%
|-0.33%
|3.32%
|-6.51%
|7.1%
For the past year Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund was more bullish than Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.