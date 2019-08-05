Reviewing Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NID)’s and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF)’s results

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 17.51% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 49.28% of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund are owned by institutional investors. 0.01% are Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund has 0.06% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.88% 2.17% 2.55% 7.25% 9.44% 10.5% Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund -0.07% 1.67% -0.33% 3.32% -6.51% 7.1%

For the past year Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund was more bullish than Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund.