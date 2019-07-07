Reviewing Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NID)’s and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)’s results

Both Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 145 3.45 N/A 14.34 9.89

Demonstrates Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 0.00% 24.5% 16%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 17.51% and 59.1% respectively. About 0.01% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.2% of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund -0.15% 1.45% 3.5% 8.38% 6.56% 7.59% Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. -2.17% 0.96% -6.37% -14.56% -23.72% -5.15%

For the past year Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund had bullish trend while Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. beats Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund.