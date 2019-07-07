Reviewing Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NID)’s and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)’s results

Both Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.
|145
|3.45
|N/A
|14.34
|9.89
Demonstrates Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.
|0.00%
|24.5%
|16%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 17.51% and 59.1% respectively. About 0.01% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.2% of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|-0.15%
|1.45%
|3.5%
|8.38%
|6.56%
|7.59%
|Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.
|-2.17%
|0.96%
|-6.37%
|-14.56%
|-23.72%
|-5.15%
For the past year Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund had bullish trend while Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
On 6 of the 7 factors Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. beats Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.