Reviewing Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NID)’s and CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN)’s results

We are comparing Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) and CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 CM Finance Inc. 7 2.23 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and CM Finance Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) and CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% CM Finance Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -1.8%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and CM Finance Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 17.51% and 49.8%. Insiders held roughly 0.01% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.88% of CM Finance Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.88% 2.17% 2.55% 7.25% 9.44% 10.5% CM Finance Inc. -0.27% -3.29% 2.23% -4.55% -16.48% 17.6%

For the past year Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund was less bullish than CM Finance Inc.

Summary

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund beats on 4 of the 6 factors CM Finance Inc.