Reviewing Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NID)’s and CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN)’s results

We are comparing Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) and CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|CM Finance Inc.
|7
|2.23
|N/A
|-0.42
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and CM Finance Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) and CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|CM Finance Inc.
|0.00%
|-3.6%
|-1.8%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and CM Finance Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 17.51% and 49.8%. Insiders held roughly 0.01% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.88% of CM Finance Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|0.88%
|2.17%
|2.55%
|7.25%
|9.44%
|10.5%
|CM Finance Inc.
|-0.27%
|-3.29%
|2.23%
|-4.55%
|-16.48%
|17.6%
For the past year Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund was less bullish than CM Finance Inc.
Summary
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund beats on 4 of the 6 factors CM Finance Inc.
