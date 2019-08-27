Reviewing Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NID)’s and Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) and Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Capital Southwest Corporation 22 6.87 N/A 1.98 10.60

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and Capital Southwest Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and Capital Southwest Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Capital Southwest Corporation 0.00% 10.5% 6.5%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and Capital Southwest Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Capital Southwest Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Capital Southwest Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $23 average target price and a 4.78% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and Capital Southwest Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 17.51% and 53.2%. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund’s share held by insiders are 0.01%. Comparatively, Capital Southwest Corporation has 0.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.88% 2.17% 2.55% 7.25% 9.44% 10.5% Capital Southwest Corporation 1.79% -0.62% -1.97% -1.56% 18.27% 10.27%

For the past year Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has stronger performance than Capital Southwest Corporation

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Capital Southwest Corporation beats Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund.