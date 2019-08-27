Reviewing Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NID)’s and Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) and Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Capital Southwest Corporation
|22
|6.87
|N/A
|1.98
|10.60
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and Capital Southwest Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and Capital Southwest Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Capital Southwest Corporation
|0.00%
|10.5%
|6.5%
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and Capital Southwest Corporation.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Capital Southwest Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Capital Southwest Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $23 average target price and a 4.78% potential upside.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and Capital Southwest Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 17.51% and 53.2%. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund’s share held by insiders are 0.01%. Comparatively, Capital Southwest Corporation has 0.7% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|0.88%
|2.17%
|2.55%
|7.25%
|9.44%
|10.5%
|Capital Southwest Corporation
|1.79%
|-0.62%
|-1.97%
|-1.56%
|18.27%
|10.27%
For the past year Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has stronger performance than Capital Southwest Corporation
Summary
On 7 of the 8 factors Capital Southwest Corporation beats Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund.
