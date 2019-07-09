Reviewing Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NID)’s and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 17.51% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund shares and 32.31% of Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. shares. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund’s share owned by insiders are 0.01%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|-0.15%
|1.45%
|3.5%
|8.38%
|6.56%
|7.59%
|Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
|0.99%
|-2.15%
|4.68%
|4.86%
|-1.68%
|21.42%
For the past year Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
