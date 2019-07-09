Reviewing Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NID)’s and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 17.51% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund shares and 32.31% of Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. shares. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund’s share owned by insiders are 0.01%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund -0.15% 1.45% 3.5% 8.38% 6.56% 7.59% Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 0.99% -2.15% 4.68% 4.86% -1.68% 21.42%

For the past year Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.