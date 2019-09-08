Reviewing Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NID)’s and Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) and Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Apollo Investment Corporation
|16
|4.28
|N/A
|1.02
|16.01
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and Apollo Investment Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and Apollo Investment Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Apollo Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|5.3%
|2.9%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and Apollo Investment Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 17.51% and 43.3%. Insiders owned roughly 0.01% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.51% of Apollo Investment Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|0.88%
|2.17%
|2.55%
|7.25%
|9.44%
|10.5%
|Apollo Investment Corporation
|-1.45%
|3.28%
|5.01%
|8.64%
|-8.56%
|31.85%
For the past year Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has weaker performance than Apollo Investment Corporation
Summary
Apollo Investment Corporation beats on 7 of the 7 factors Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.