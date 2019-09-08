Reviewing Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NID)’s and Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) and Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Apollo Investment Corporation 16 4.28 N/A 1.02 16.01

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and Apollo Investment Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and Apollo Investment Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Apollo Investment Corporation 0.00% 5.3% 2.9%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and Apollo Investment Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 17.51% and 43.3%. Insiders owned roughly 0.01% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.51% of Apollo Investment Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.88% 2.17% 2.55% 7.25% 9.44% 10.5% Apollo Investment Corporation -1.45% 3.28% 5.01% 8.64% -8.56% 31.85%

For the past year Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has weaker performance than Apollo Investment Corporation

Summary

Apollo Investment Corporation beats on 7 of the 7 factors Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund.