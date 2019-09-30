Reviewing Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NID)’s and 23135 (:)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) and 23135 (:) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|23135
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.29
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|23135
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 17.51% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 44.99% of 23135 are owned by institutional investors. About 0.01% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.95% of 23135’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|0.88%
|2.17%
|2.55%
|7.25%
|9.44%
|10.5%
|23135
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund beats on 3 of the 3 factors 23135.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.