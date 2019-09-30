Reviewing Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NID)’s and 23135 (:)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) and 23135 (:) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 23135 N/A 0.00 N/A -0.29 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% 23135 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 17.51% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 44.99% of 23135 are owned by institutional investors. About 0.01% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.95% of 23135’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.88% 2.17% 2.55% 7.25% 9.44% 10.5% 23135 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund beats on 3 of the 3 factors 23135.