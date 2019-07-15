Reviewing Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (JHY)’s and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY) and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 17.66% of Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 57.41% of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund -0.55% -0.14% -1.15% 0.66% 1.17% -0.05% Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund -3.22% -6.35% -9.4% 2.04% -19.31% 3.16%

For the past year Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund has -0.05% weaker performance while Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has 3.16% stronger performance.